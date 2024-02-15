Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Wildon Farwell Sells 5,493 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,020.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wildon Farwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Wildon Farwell sold 100 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

DYN opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.87. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.