E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,291 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 12.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 286,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.
Weibo Price Performance
NASDAQ WB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 486,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $22.58.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
