E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,291 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,149,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 12.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after buying an additional 286,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Weibo Price Performance

NASDAQ WB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 486,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.