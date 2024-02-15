E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.56. 49,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,408. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

