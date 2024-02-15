E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $429,000 Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 79,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,283. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $76.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $409,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $409,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,505.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,566 shares of company stock worth $9,002,817. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

