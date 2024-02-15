E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $462,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.24. 52,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,448. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

