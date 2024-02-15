E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $559,000 Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $94,254.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $94,254.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 20,994,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,857. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

