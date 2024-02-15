E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $585,000 Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Immunovant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Immunovant by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $147,032.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,027 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $114,783.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,547.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 176,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,964. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $45.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.