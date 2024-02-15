E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,042,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.6 %

BMRN traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $108.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.