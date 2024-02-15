E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

IRWD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 1,030,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,716. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $722,071.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

