E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,603 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,477,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 7.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEAM stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 599,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $43.67.

Several research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

