E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,821 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 13.8 %

BBIO stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,117. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 over the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

