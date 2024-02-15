E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $761.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,756. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $764.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

