Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $121,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after buying an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.