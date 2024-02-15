Eat Well Investment Group (OTCMKTS:EWGFF) Shares Down 7.1%

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWGFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 14,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 19,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Eat Well Investment Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Eat Well Investment Group

Eat Well Investment Group Inc, a plant-based foods investment company, primarily focuses on the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based, media, and consumer packaged goods sectors. Eat Well Investment Group Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

