Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Olivier Leonetti Sells 4,461 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $275.62 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $278.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $13,696,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $7,353,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

