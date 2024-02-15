Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 0.5%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 1,117,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 645,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECO

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.48 million, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.79.

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.