Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 8.3 %

EDUC opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

