Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 8.3 %
EDUC opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
