Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

