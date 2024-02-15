Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.40

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.40 and last traded at $144.36, with a volume of 128025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.08.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,663 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

