Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

