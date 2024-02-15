Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

