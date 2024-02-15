Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $2,987,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

