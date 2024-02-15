Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Sells $984,618.28 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

