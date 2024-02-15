Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $131.62 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

