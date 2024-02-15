Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,673. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

