Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.61 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.90.

Shares of ENTG traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.64. 492,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. Entegris has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $134.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

