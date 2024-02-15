EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems stock opened at $278.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $368.68.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.