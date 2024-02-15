EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

