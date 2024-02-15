EQT (NYSE:EQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Stock Up 3.4 %
EQT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,665. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
