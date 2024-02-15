EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EQT by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,819,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

