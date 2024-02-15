Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $256.25

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $256.25 and last traded at $255.42, with a volume of 26393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

