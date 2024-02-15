Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Scott Crenshaw Sells 460 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $832.81 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $859.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $813.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $778.83.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,566,000 after purchasing an additional 109,779 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,289,000. Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,886,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

