Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9 %

NUE opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

