Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zoetis Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,185 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.