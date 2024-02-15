ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.65

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 19691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB
ESAB Stock Up 2.6 %
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.