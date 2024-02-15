ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.65

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 19691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get ESAB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Stock Up 2.6 %

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.