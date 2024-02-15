Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

