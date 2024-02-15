Ethereum Name Service Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84.75 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market cap of $717.52 million and $84.75 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for about $23.30 or 0.00044566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,794,761 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.