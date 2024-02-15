European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERE.UN shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.