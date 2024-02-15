Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. TheStreet lowered Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EB opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Eventbrite has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Eventbrite by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

