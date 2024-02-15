Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $452.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an inline rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $371.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.88.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

