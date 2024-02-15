Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 2,274,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.