Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

