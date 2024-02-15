Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everspin Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,092.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.05.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.