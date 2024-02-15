Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.
MRAM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.05.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
