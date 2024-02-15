Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno Buys 2,000 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno purchased 2,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,965.00.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
TSE:XTC opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$280.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7202797 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
