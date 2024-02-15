Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno Buys 2,000 Shares

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew James Posno purchased 2,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,965.00.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.63. The firm has a market cap of C$280.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7202797 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

