F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.