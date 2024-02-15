Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

NYSE:FICO traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,295.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,551. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,336.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,203.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,017.85.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

