Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

