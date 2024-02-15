Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$135.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.5 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Fastly stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.33.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,474 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

