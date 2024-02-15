FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 144.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

FAT Brands stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.70%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

