FCA Corp TX Acquires 1,112 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.