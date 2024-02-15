FCA Corp TX Purchases 7,389 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.42% of RGC Resources worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGCO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,233.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,015 shares of company stock valued at $55,574. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on RGCO

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.